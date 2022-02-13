45-year-old man injured in Jallikattu dies

Thiruchirapalli :





Police said the deceased P Mani, of Thimmayampatti village, died at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, here without responding to the intense treatment. He was standing at collection point, when the bull gored him on his stomach causing grevious injuries.

A 45-year-old person who sustained grievous injuries on being gored by a ferocious bull during the ‘Jallikattu’ (bull taming) event held at Thennalur village in Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu on Friday evening, succumbed to the injuries tonight, taking the death toll to two.