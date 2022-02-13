Body found in Vellore moat identified

Vellore :





Police then registered a case and started investigations based on which it was found that the body was that of a local youth identified as Rajiv, a resident of Municipal colony at Kagithapattarai and worked in a leading private hospital– who reportedly committed suicide after a tiff with his wife.

The body of a male youth which was found in the moat of the historic Vellore fort was identified as that of a local, on Saturday. Locals informed the Vellore North policed station nearby following which police retrieved the bod and sent it to the Vellore Government Medical College hospital for post mortem.