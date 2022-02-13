DVAC raids Nagercoil inspector’s house

Madurai :





The team comprising two inspectors and ten others was led by DSP Peter Paul Durai, who said cash of Rs 7.34 lakh, fixed deposit receipt valued at Rs 88 lakh, a cheque of mutual fund at Rs 3 lakh and other valuable documents have been seized. Further, the DSP said the inspector’s husband Xavier Pandian, Assistant Director of Prosecution, is also facing charges of corruption. DVAC has filed cases against Kanmani and her husband, DSP said.

Sleuths attached to DVAC, Kanyakumari conducted raids in houses of Nagercoil AWPS Inspector of Police C Kanmani and her associate in parts of Nagercoil on Saturday. The raid began in inspector’s Ramanpudur house and her friend’s house at Meenakshipuram, sources said.