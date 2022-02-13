TNK chief lodges complaint after alleged attack

Thiruchirapalli :

The Tamilar Needhi Katchi (TNK)founder president Suba Ilavarasan lodged a camplaint with the police in Ariyalur on Friday night alleging that miscreants made an attempt on his life by hurling country bombs.





Suba Ilavarasan (58), a resident from Vallam village in Ariyalur district and founder president of Tamilar Needhi Katchi, in his complaint claimed that he was returning to his home village after attending a series of programmes on Friday night from Udayarpalayam. When he was nearing Thularankurichi, a gang of 15 members started firing at his vehicle and suddenly, they also hurled bombs at him. Since the driver managed to drive fast from the spot, he escaped unhurt.





Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with Udayarpalayam police.