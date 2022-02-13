Cop among 8 held in cocaine seizure case

Madurai :

Eight persons including a cop were arrested by a special team of Ramanathapuram police on Friday in connection with seizure of cocaine at Rameswaram on Thursday.





The cop indulged in the alleged smuggling bid has been identified as Balamurugan, Ramanathapuram SP Karthik said on Saturday. Balamurugan was a constable worked in Thoothukudi. During last year, around 800 kilos of ganja seized at various locations in the district and this year, cocaine seizure is the first drug trafficking prevention case. Further investigations are underway and a team has launched a manhunt on suspects, the Ramnad SP said. Thoothukudi SP S Jeyakumar said the cop has been suspended after he was arrested in the drug smuggling case.



