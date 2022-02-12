State Election Commission acting at the behest of DMK, says ex-minister Jayakumar

Chennai :

Former minister and AIADMK leader D Jayakumar post meeting the Governor RN Ravi, briefed the scribes. He criticised the state election commission of "siding with the ruling-DMK" ahead of the urban local body polls.





He was accompanied by former ministers CV Shanmugam and Benjamin.





The group of AIADMK leaders on Saturday visited Raj Bhavan to discuss about the same with the Governor.





Jayakumar said, "We want the elections to be conducted in a fair and democratic manner". He has submitted a report compiling the alleged malpractices done by the DMK in their campaign.





The urban local body polls will be held on February 19 and the counting of votes would take place on February 22.