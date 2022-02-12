TN ULB polls: State election commission lists out ID proofs to be shown to cast your vote, details inside

Chennai :

With the urban local body elections scheduled on February 19 in Tamil Nadu, the state's election body has given a list of identity proofs to be produced to vote: Voter ID, Aadhaar card, PAN card, Passport, Driving license, Postal passbook and Health insurance card.





The election takes place on February 19 and the counting will happen on February 22.





The urban local body election is for electing office-bearers in 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats in Tamil Nadu.