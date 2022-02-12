Kindergarten can open, theatres can function with 100 pc occupancy and more relaxations announced in TN

Chennai :

The TN government has come out with fresh relaxations after the meeting convened by CM Stalin earlier today.





Here are the following relaxations:





1) Kindergarten (LKG, UKG) and playschools can start functioning physically





2) Exhibitions can be held





3) 200 people can attend a wedding and 100 can attend funerals.





4) Ban on social and cultural event will continue





5) Movie theatres, restaurants, concerts, textile showrooms, gyms, shops and malls can function with 100 pc occupancy





The government has strictly informed all the shops and malls to have sanitizers and thermal screenings at the entrance.





These relaxations will take effect from February 16, and will not be subject to changes till March 2.



