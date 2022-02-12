Body in suitcase: 1 arrested in Hosur

Coimbatore :





Following the clue from a CCTV footage, which showed two men with the suitcase on a bike, a police special team picked up the accused identified as Jayalal Savra from a hideout in Hosur in Krishnagiri district on Friday.

Tirupur police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old youth in connection with the murder of a woman, whose body was recovered from a suitcase abandoned in a drainage on February 7 with strangulation marks. Police also launched search for Abijith, 27, the husband of the deceased woman identified as Neha, 26. All of them are natives of Assam.