Body in suitcase: 1 arrested in Hosur

Coimbatore: Tirupur police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old youth in connection with the murder of a woman, whose body was recovered from a suitcase abandoned in a drainage on February 7 with strangulation marks. Police also launched search for Abijith, 27, the husband of the deceased woman identified as Neha, 26. All of them are natives of Assam.
Following the clue from a CCTV footage, which showed two men with the suitcase on a bike, a police special team picked up the accused identified as Jayalal Savra from a hideout in Hosur in Krishnagiri district on Friday.
