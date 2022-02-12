PMK objects to spent nuke fuel facility

Anbumani said that the Supreme Court has denied permission for it and the tender notification is a violation of the SC order.
Chennai: PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday urged the Centre to get back the tender notification for establishing a nuclear spent fuel storage facility in Kudankulam. “Setting up of a spent fuel storage facility for third and fourth reactors in Kudankulam will be a disaster to the entire south Tamil Nadu as already the storage facility for first and second reactors is present at the same spot.
If there is any radiation disaster the effects will be drastic and so the Centre should withdraw the notification for establishing the spent fuel storage facility,” said Anbumani, in a series of tweets. Anbumani said that the Supreme Court has denied permission for it and the tender notification is a violation of the SC order.
