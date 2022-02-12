PMK objects to spent nuke fuel facility

Chennai :





If there is any radiation disaster the effects will be drastic and so the Centre should withdraw the notification for establishing the spent fuel storage facility,” said Anbumani, in a series of tweets. Anbumani said that the Supreme Court has denied permission for it and the tender notification is a violation of the SC order.

PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday urged the Centre to get back the tender notification for establishing a nuclear spent fuel storage facility in Kudankulam. “Setting up of a spent fuel storage facility for third and fourth reactors in Kudankulam will be a disaster to the entire south Tamil Nadu as already the storage facility for first and second reactors is present at the same spot.