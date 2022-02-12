Will work in tandem with UT govt: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Puducherry :





Addressing a function at Ariyapalayam near here after Chief Minister N Rangasamy laid the foundation of a Rs 70 crore Centrally funded project to widen the National Highway into a four-way lane, the Lt Governor said, “There would be no rejection of any developmental project evolved by the elected government.” The foundation stone laid for widening the road on the Puducherry-Villupuram route also covered construction of a high bridge across the Sankarabarani river in Ariyapalayam.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said she would function as a “sister in tandem with the elected government and people’s representatives” for the development of Puducherry.