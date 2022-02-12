Sat, Feb 12, 2022

3-yr-old child dies as coconut piece gets stuck in throat in Tiruvallur district

Published: Feb 12,202202:45 AM

Police said the child was eating coconut when the family members were busy cooking.

Representative Image
Chennai: A three-and-half-year-old child was choked to death after a piece of coconut got stuck inside his throat in the neighbouring Tiruvallur district on Friday morning. Police identified the deceased child as Sanjeeswaran, son of Vasanth, a resident of Pakkam village in Thiruvallur district.

 Police said the child was eating coconut when the family members were busy cooking. Suddenly a coconut piece got stuck in his throat and it led to a fatal choking. Panicked family members tried to pull out the coconut piece, but the child collapsed in the process. Though he was rushed to Tiruvallur Government Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

