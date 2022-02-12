Active cases above 50K in Tamil Nadu, Centre optimistic

Chennai :

Reviewing the Covid -19 situation in the country, the Union Health Ministry officials on Friday stated that four states including Tamil Nadu have more than 50,000 active cases of Covid -19. While the officials said that the overall Covid 19 situation is very optimistic, the states have to ensure all safety measures and not let the guard down.





Meanwhile, the State health officials said the active cases are seeing a declining trend and the positivity rate has come below 5 per cent in most of the districts. As per Union Health Ministry, about 11 states have active cases between 10,000-50,000 and 21 other states have less than 10,000 active cases. Tamil Nadu has the third highest active cases in the country after Kerala and Maharashtra.





However, Union Health Ministry and Niti Ayog officials mentioned that the decline in the overall positivity rate shows that the rate of infection has come down. “The numbers of cases of Covid -19 are declining and active cases are about 97 per cent Omicron cases and 3 per cent of them are Delta variant. Most of the patients in hospitals are the ones unvaccinated or with comorbidities. The active cases are declining at a steady rate and there is no cause for concern,” said Dr P Sampath, joint Director, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.