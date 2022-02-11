TN Assembly elections will coincide with LS polls in 2024: O Panneerselvam

Chennai :

AIADMK's convenor O Panneerselvam while addressing a campaign meet at Tiruchy ahead of urban civic polls has said the ruling-DMK did not fulfil any promise in its 10-month old administration. "Stalin promised his first sign would be for NEET exemption, did that happen?", Panneerselvam asked.





"AIADMK reigned in the state more than the DMK because of MGR and Jayalalithaa's people-centric policies", he added. Ratcheting up criticism against DMK, Panneerselvam said "AIADMK was poised to win the assembly elections for the third straight time on 2021, but DMK turned the polls towards its favour by making false promises".





"Of the 505 promises guaranteed, did the DMK complete any of those?", he asked. The former CM said that urban civic poll is the right time to teach DMK a lesson.





He urged party cadres to take the welfare schemes implemented under AIADMK and DMK's failures to the masses ensuring the party's victory.





Panneerselvam expressing hopes of cutting short DMK's tenure said "The situation is conducive for AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, with the Lok Sabha election in 2024 the state too will go for polls".