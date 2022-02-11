Fri, Feb 11, 2022

Modi can never deceive Tamil people, says Stalin

Published: Feb 11,202208:22 PM by Online Desk

Stalin said by saying Vanakkam PM Modi cannot deceive Tamil people .

Stalin; Modi. File photo
Chennai:
Lashing out at PM Narendra Modi in his campaign address, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin said "Tamil people never were and never will be deceived. Modi beginning his speech with 'Vanakkam' in Tamil is not good enough to deceive Tamil people".

Stalin continued "If Modi really cares for Tamils, Rahul's statement on federal structure of administration should not have made him uneasy".

Stalin was addressing a virtual campaign in Kanyakumari with only eight more days left for the urban body elections in the state.

