Stalin to hold meeting on Feb 14, more relaxations expected

Chennai :

The Covid cases in Tamil Nadu have been steadily declining for the past few days. The fresh Covid tally went below 4,000 yesterday. The rapid decline in the infections has given people a sigh of relief.





On February 14, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to hold consultation with medical experts and senior officials regarding announcement of additional relaxations. Schools are currently open to students in grades 1 to 12.





An announcement about the opening of nursery schools, an expectation long held by the parents, is expected. It is likely that the government will announce further relaxations following the decline of positive cases.