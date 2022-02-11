Fishermen cautioned against venturing into sea for next 24 hours

Chennai :

"Due to prevailing atmospheric circulation over Gulf of Mannar extended up to 1.5 km, rains along with thunderstorm is expected to blow at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph, so the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next 24 hours," said Senthamarai Kannan, Director (RWFC), Regional Meteorological Center, Chennai.





The official added that thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur in Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, and Delta districts of Tamil Nadu. And a light to moderate rains occurs at a few places over Cuddalore, Pudukottai, south Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal area for the next 24 hours.





After January 13, south coastal Tamil Nadu witnessed light to moderate rain. However, dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area.





On Friday, the maximum temperature in the city came down, and weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 31 degrees Celsius and 31.2 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 23.2 degrees Celsius and 22.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





According to RMC, Nagapattinam received the highest amount of rainfall with 8 cm, followed by Tiruvarur and Karaikal 3 cm each, and Thanjavur 1 cm of rainfall.