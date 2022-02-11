AIADMK bases campaign on failed DMK poll promises

Chennai :

The DMK’s poll promises has become the main content for AIADMK candidates seeking votes in Chennai. The AIADMK candidates are distributing pamphlets and bit notices reminding the voters about the promises made by the DMK in its 2021 Assembly poll manifesto.





Monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 for women, scrapping of NEET, failure to give Pongal cash prize, substandard ration items and failure to reduce diesel price and monthly reading of electricity are key contents of the AIADMK notices distributed door to door ahead of the February 19 urban civic polls.





“It is the AIADMK which had been exposing the DMK first family for the past 49 years and this fight will continue. Nepotism, 2G corruption, rowdyism and land grabbing were the earlier content against the DMK when I contested in the previous corporation polls in 2011. Now we have changed the content to DMK’s manifesto,” says ward 58 AIADMK candidate Kumari Narayanan. The women were upset with the DMK for dropping the Pongal cash gift scheme and increasing the electricity bills. We will garner votes exposing the DMK, she added.





“The DMK promised things which they cannot not deliver for the public and the cooperatives jewel loan waiver scheme is a classic example. There is good response from the public when we speak about the anomalies in ration shops and the law and order situation,” says Purasai M Krishnan. The rise of Udhayanidhi is also a campaign material for us to expose the DMK for promoting family rule. Earlier, Karunanidhi promoted his son Stalin. Now Stalin is promoting Udhayanidhi, he said.





Failed DMK promises and the law and order will be the major theme, says AIADMK worker P Venkatasen of Periamet.