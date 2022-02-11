BJP not connected to nationalism, says Alagiri

Madurai :

Launching a scathing attack on BJP, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri said the saffron flag can never be changed into ‘Tricolour,’ the national flag of India. But, it can be changed into a flag of riot. He was campaigning at Valliyur in Tirunelveli district ahead of an urban body elections on Thursday.





He said the BJP is no way connected to nationalism in India. Both the BJP and the RSS, never took part in India’s struggle for independence. Not even a single minute was spent in prison by any cadre of BJP and RSS. Much to agony, they (BJP and RSS) justified the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.





Recalling the prolonged protest of farmers against three farm laws by the BJP-led Centre, Alagiri said the aggrieved farmers squatted on road in Delhi appealing to the Centre to repeal it. But despite one year’s protest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not even bother to meet those farmers. Since they were steadfast in their opposition, the Centre had no other go but repealed such farm laws at last, he said.