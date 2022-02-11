BJP youth wing functionary’s vehicle torched in Nagai

Thiruchirapalli :

Miscreants torched the car of a BJP functionary in Nagapattinam on Thursday and the police have launched a hunt to arrest the culprits behind the crime.





Sources said that Bhuvaneshwar Ram, vice president of the youth wing of the BJP district unit, had parked his van in front of his house at Thirupoondi near Nagapattinam. On Thursday morning, when Bhuvaneshwar came out of his house, he was shocked to see the vehicle torched and fire was still raging in a portion of the vehicle. Soon he and his mother Rajeswari doused the fire.





Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with Keezhaiyur police, who rushed to the spot and held investigations. On information, BJP cadre gathered in front of the police station. The police registered a case and have launched a search for the accused.