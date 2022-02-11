Bid to smuggle cocaine to Sri Lanka via sea foiled, 1.5 kg narcotic seized, 5 held

Madurai :





The seizure was made on a tip off. The seized drug is worth Rs 1 crore in international black market and Rs 20 lakh in domestic value, sources said. Police foiled the smuggling bid of the drug via sea route to Sri Lanka in a timely manner. Apart from the five, three or four persons were suspected to be involved. A special team has launched a hunt for others, the SP said.

Police seized one and a half kilo of cocaine, a powerful addictive stimulant drug, at Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday. Five persons were held in connection with the drug seizure, said Ramanathapuram SP E Karthik.