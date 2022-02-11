Two sisters slip into farm well near Kaveripakkam, drown

Chennai :





On Thursday morning when their mother was washing clothes near the farm well, the girls who were playing nearby went to look at the water in the well. However, both slipped and fell into the well. On hearing their screams, Rekha rushed to the well and shouted for help. Locals rushed to help but in vain. Both the girls drowned. Fire and Rescue Service men retrieved the bodies after searching for more than 30 minutes.

Two girls, who accidentally slipped and fell into a farm well in a village near Kaveripakkam in Ranipet district drowned, on Thursday. Police said that Gomathi (12) and her sister Deevika (8) daughters of Murali and Rekha of Ammaneri village near Sholingur went along with their mother to Rekha’s mother’s house in Kannigapuram near Kaveripakkam.