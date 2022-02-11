Locals protest against ban imposed on night traffic on Bannari Road

Coimbatore :





The ban was enforced by the Forest Department from Thursday evening following an order from the Madras High Court. As talks with authorities failed, more than 2,000 people staged a protest near Bannari check post from 11 am till 1.30 pm. Shops were shut in nearby areas.

Hundreds of villagers led by members of various political parties and other organisations jumped into a demonstration near Bannari check post in Erode on Thursday against implementation of ban on vehicle movement on a stretch of national highways running through Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).