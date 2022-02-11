Erode Congress candidate’s wife robbed off two bangles of 6 sovereigns

Erode :





An unknown person came and threw chilli powder on her face and removed her two gold bangles she was wearing and escaped. The bangles each weigh three sovereigns. Though Punitha raised an alarm, the culprit fled the spot. On her complaint, Karungalpalayam police registered a case and are going through CCTV footage in the area for further investigation.

Wife of a Congress candidate contesting in the forthcoming polls to the Erode Municipal Corporation here was allegedly robbed off her gold bangles, police said. According to police, Ravi (50) is contesting as the Congress candidate for Ward 16 here. On Wednesday afternoon, his wife Punitha (47) was standing next to her two-wheeler in Thirunagar Colony on Karpaga Vinayagar Street as she had to get her vehicle repaired.