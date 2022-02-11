Tiruchy police teams arrest seven members of drug mafia

Thiruchirapalli :





A team later arrested Aravind from Srirangam and Shefrin from Ariyamangalam and seized 1,250 pills and 80 vials of drugs. Meanwhile, another team arrested Nagarajan and Karthik Raja, Jayaraman, Gokul and Pravin and seized 200 tablets. Police arrested all the seven accused.

Tiruchy city police arrested a gang of seven belonging to drug mafia and seized 1,250 pills and 80 vials of drugs from them on Thursday. City Commissioner of Police G Karthikeyan formed special teams to monitor drug movement near educational institutions and subsequently, the teams found that drugs are sold to the students without any prescription at Central bus stand area, Palakkarai, Ariyamangalam and Srirangam.