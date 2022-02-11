GO issued to form panels at various levels to prevent encroachment

Chennai :

The state issued a Government Order (GO) to form committees at division, district and state levels to prevent encroachment of water bodies and government lands and to monitor them. The divisional monitoring committees will be headed by Revenue Divisional Officers.





“The committee is entrusted with the work of identifying, enumerating and reporting of category wise objectionable and unobjectionable encroachments and monitoring the action taken against the encroachments at taluk level. The committee will meet once in a month,” the GO stated. The district level committee will be headed by Collectors and other officials, including SP. The state steering committee will be headed by Chief Secretary with Secretaries of various departments as members and Commissioner of Land Administration will be the convenor.



