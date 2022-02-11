AIADMK candidate ends life in Kanchi

Chennai :

An AIADMK party candidate for the upcoming local body polls in Kancheepuram committed suicide by hanging in his house in Kancheepuram on Thursday.





The deceased, Janakiraman (31) was an AIADMK candidate for the 36th ward in Kancheepuram. Janakiraman was involved in the election campaign after the announcement of the local body election and was actively canvassing and meeting the residents every day.





Police said, on Thursday morning Janakiraman was found hanging from the ceiling of his house using a rope. The body was sent for post-mortem examination to the Kancheepuram GH by the Vishnu Kanchi police. Janakiraman was last seen in the election campaign in which AIADMK co-convenor and former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami participated on Wednesday evening.





The Vishnu Kanchi police have registered a case and are investigating the reason behind his suicide. Following the death of Janakiraman, the Kancheepuram election officials announced that the election for the 36th ward is postponed, and the date will be announced later.