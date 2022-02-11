Udhayanidhi Stalin: Expecting 100 pc support from Thanjavur

Thiruchirapalli :

The DMK government has fulfilled almost all the poll promises within eight months of coming to power and people from Thanjavur, who gave 90 per cent success during the Assembly polls, should give 100 per cent support in the urban body elections, appealed DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday.





Campaigning for candidates, the youth wing secretary said, while the government has been fulfilling almost all the poll promises, the second wave of Covid-19 had slowed it. But still, “He (Stalin) is the only Chief Minister to courageously enter into a Covid ward and thus he had dedicated himself for the welfare of the people,” he said.









He urged party workers to explain to people why they should vote for DMK alliance. “You must make them aware that only the DMK is poised to give welfare to the people,” he stressed.





While Udhayanidhi was speaking about jewel loan waiver, a woman said she had not benefited and urged him to help her. Soon, he promised to solve it and asked her to hand over a petition. He assured that there was four more years for the government and such issues would be rectified soon.