Follow IPM to prevent Yellow Mosaic attack

Chennai :

Following the Yellow Mosaic virus attack on pulses, the state government, on Thursday, asked the farmers to follow Integrated Pest Management (IPM) to prevent the virus attack and to reduce the damage.





“Farmers should plant pest-resistant varieties such as Vamban-6, Vamban-7 and Vamban-8 varieties of black gram and Ko-6 variety of green gram to prevent the attack of Yellow Mosaic virus. The pest affected crops should be removed immediately and for every seven rows of pulses one row of corn should be planted to prevent the spread of the virus,” said officials of the state Agriculture department.





Pulses are planted on an average of eight lakh hectares in the State every year and after this year’s Samba season of paddy cultivation, farmers have planted pulses in 1.6 lakh hectares (remaining pulses will be cropped during Kharif season). Recently, the Yellow Mosaic virus spread has resulted in major damage to pulses.





The officials said initially the virus attack will start with a yellow dot and will expand into a yellow patch spreading across the leaves. After a short while, the entire plant will turn yellow resulting in low production of pulses. “On some occasions, even the pulses will turn yellow,” said officials.





After farmers complained about the pest attack, the State government has now come out with guidelines to prevent the pest attack. “Before planting the seeds farmers can use pesticide 600 FS by mixing 5 ml per kilogram of seeds,” said the officials.





Farmers were also asked to approach the scientists attached to agriculture research centres and officials attached to the agriculture department to know the procedures to prevent pest attacks.