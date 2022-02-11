Kongu region will always remain AIADMK fort: OPS

Coimbatore :

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday exuded confidence that the Kongu region will once again prove to be AIADMK’s fort in the urban local body polls.





“The Kongu region continues to be the fort of AIADMK. The AIADMK will capture all corporations, municipalities and town panchayats in the state as people have realised the previous AIADMK regime was much better,” said Panneerselvam, while campaigning in Coimbatore.





Stating, “What could not be achieved in 50 years was delivered by the AIADMK in five years in Coimbatore and across Tamil Nadu, Panneerselvam said people voted for DMK in the Assembly polls believing its fake promises. But, the DMK failed to implement any of its promises. People are fed up within ten months of DMK assuming power and are upset, presuming how this government would be for the next four years,” he said.





EPS raps DMK over NEET row





Meanwhile, AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed DMK for adopting double standards over the NEET issue. Campaigning in his home turf Salem, he said the DMK garnered votes in the run up to Assembly polls by promising to abolish NEET. “But DMK couldn’t fulfill its promise. NEET itself was introduced, when Congress was ruling in the Centre and DMK was its constituent in Tamil Nadu in the year 2010. Now, the DMK has taken a double stand over the issue,” he said.





Delving further, Palaniswami evoked the pun of DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin’s NEET secret, said, “He could be awarded a doctorate for revealing such a big secret. The DMK talks something while in opposition and talks differently after becoming a ruling party. Udhayanidhi claimed, if DMK comes to power, the first signature by the Chief Minister will be to scrap NEET. Instead of doing that, the DMK has been pointing fingers at others.”





Alleging that the law and order situation has worsened in the state, Palaniswami said the police machinery has become a puppet in the hands of the government. “The Chief Minister is into publicity politics rather than focusing on the welfare of the people,” he said.