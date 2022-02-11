Stalin dares AIADMK leaders for debate on NEET introduction

Coimbatore :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday dared AIADMK leaders for a debate to prove who brought NEET to Tamil Nadu.





“I am ready for a debate to prove with evidence who brought NEET to the state. Let AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami answer me,” he said, while addressing a virtual campaign in Erode.





Referring to allegations by EPS and OPS that Congress-DMK combine were instrumental in bringing NEET, the Chief Minister said the AIADMK has been repeatedly lying and Palaniswami could be bestowed with a ‘doctorate’ for his lies. When the Medical Council of India (MCI) proposed conducting entrance exam for medical admissions in 2010, former chief minister M Karunanidhi wrote a letter to then Union Health Minister Ghulab Nabi Azad opposing it. “The Congress in the Centre too accepted our stand and put a full stop to NEET. The SC also gave a favourable verdict rejecting the entrance exam. However, the scene changed, when BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, when the stay against NEET was lifted. The, then CM J Jayalalithaa opposed the exam, but after her demise it was imposed during Edappadi K Palaniswami’s regime,” he said.





Pointing out that AIADMK failed to even disclose the rejection of anti-NEET resolution, Stalin asked does EPS and OPS, who point fingers at DMK has guts to reveal in which centre the NEET exam was conducted during DMK regime.





Countering the charges of AIADMK, Stalin said,“we are now in the process of recovering the state’s financial position ruined by Palaniswami and Pannerselvam ‘company’.” “The AIADMK only looted Tamil Nadu and nodded for BJP in Delhi,” he said.