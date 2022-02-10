Tamil Nadu reports 3,592 new Covid cases, 25 deaths

Chennai (663) recorded highest number Covid cases followed by Coimbatore (654) and Chengalpattu (290).
Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 3,592 fresh Covid cases and 25 death. Overall the country's Covid positivity rate declining day by day and the testing has been reduced when it compares to previous months.
Chennai (663) recorded highest number Covid cases followed by Coimbatore (654) and Chengalpattu (290).
Today 14,182 Covid-19 positive patients discharged following treatment.
