Thu, Feb 10, 2022

Tamil Nadu reports 3,592 new Covid cases, 25 deaths

Published: Feb 10,202210:23 PM by Online Desk

Chennai (663) recorded highest number Covid cases followed by Coimbatore (654) and Chengalpattu (290).

A girl rides a bicycle past a Covid-19 coronavirus awareness mural (Credit: AFP)
Chennai:
Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 3,592 fresh Covid cases and 25 death. Overall the country's Covid positivity rate declining day by day and the testing has been reduced when it compares to previous months.

Today 14,182 Covid-19 positive patients discharged following treatment.

