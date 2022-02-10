Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari becomes CJ of Madras HC

Chennai :

The Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari has become the Chief Justice following the President's assent to the Collegium's recommendation.





Justice Bhandari was made the Acting Chief Justice after the then CJ Sanjib Banerjee was transferred to Meghalaya HC.





The Supreme Court Collegium had convened a meet on December 14, 2021 and on January 29 this year to mull over recommending the next CJ for Madras HC. Following the meet, the Collegium had passed a resolution recommending Justice Bhandari, and forwarded it to the parliament and the president.









President Ramnath Kovind has given his assent to the recommendation and announced Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as the new Chief Justice of Madras HC.





The Rajasthan-born CJ Bhandari served as the state's Chief Justice from 2007, he was transferred to Allahabad HC on 2019 and then to Madras HC.