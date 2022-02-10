'MK Stalin remains nightmare for BJP in Tamil Nadu,' says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai :

DMK youth wing secretary and Member of Legislative Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin has said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin remains a nightmare for the BJP in the state.





Referring to the speech of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, Udhayanidhi said that BJP will not have a foothold in the state of Tamil Nadu.





The DMK youth wing leader, who is also the son of Chief Minister Stalin, was campaigning for the party candidates at Kallukulam and East gate areas of Thanjavur district on Thursday.





He called upon the party cadres and sympathisers to work hard for the victory of party candidates and allies as only nine days were left for the Urban local body elections to be held on February 19.





The DMK youth leader said that the party cadres and sympathisers would conduct a door-to-door campaign to ensure the victory of party candidates and allies.





He said that in a short span of eight months since coming to power in May 2021, the DMK government has fulfilled many promises made during assembly elections and called upon the cadres and party workers to take this to the people of the wards.





Udhayanidhi Stalin listed the promises fulfilled by the DMK government that included disbursement of Rs 4000 per family as Covid -19 lockdown assistance, free bus travel concession for women, reduction in the prices of petrol and milk, the scheme of doorstep medical treatment, and of one lakh electricity connections for agriculture.





He said that when the DMK government came to power the state was at the peak of the second Covid -19 wave and said that after overcoming that challenge heavy rains struck the state leading to several losses which were also managed properly by the government.