Install functional CCTVs, no secluded rooms, says TN police to massage parlors and spas

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu head of the police force C Sylendra Babu has asked all city police commissioners and district superintendents of police to ensure that all the spa and massage centers, therapy centers, etc across the state to install CCTV cameras which must be functional in all circumstances.





The circular from the police headquarters based on the observation of the Madras High court on a petition alleging police harassment in such massage centres, also pointed out that steps should be taken to make sure these spas, massage centers, therapy centers are conducting their business activities in a transparent manner and avoid secluded or closed rooms paving way for illegal activities.





"In the event of any reasonable suspicion, information or complaint, the Police authorities are directed to initiate all appropriate actions in the manner known to law" the circular noted.





The court in its order had said that there are large-scale allegations in general in the public domain against such centers. On information, the police authorities are empowered to conduct inspections. If any doubt arises, the police authorities are bound to conduct an inspection in order to verify the business activities and to prevent illegal activities on the premises, the court noted.





The Police authorities are insisting on the installation of CCTV cameras in the spa, ayurvedic, therapy, and massage centers. Such actions if initiated, then it would be convenient for the authorities to verify the CCTV footage for the purpose of ensuring that such massage centers are conducting lawful business alone. The powers and actions of the law enforcing agencies cannot be curtailed by the Court unnecessarily thereby paving way for any illegal activities by any person in the name of spa massage centers, the court further observed.