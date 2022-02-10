3 held for shooting at man over affair

Tiruvannamalai :

Police registered a case and arrested three persons involved in the shooting and injuring of a man who had an illicit affair with one of the arrested man’s wife, on Tuesday. Police said that Chinnadurai (49) of Vediappanur a farmer had two wives.





The second wife Sudha developed illicit intimacy with one Haji Basha (37) of the same area. Though Chinnadurai warned his wife she refused to heed his words and continued the affair. Enraged Chinnadurai along with a friend Sathyamurthy borrowed a country gun from one Mani (46) of the area and all three accosted the couple. Enraged Chinnadurai shot at Haji Basha and injured him.