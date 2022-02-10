Farmers burn government order copy of online DPCs

Thiruchirapalli :





They also burnt the copies of the Government Order directing online registration and demanded to continue with the conventional method of procurement. Later, they attempted to besiege the office and the police prevented and arrested them.

Farmers from Thanjavur staged a protest demanding to withdraw the online registration for the DPCs and burnt the copies of the order on Wednesday. The farmers gathered in front of the TNCSC Senior Regional Manager Office and raised slogans in support of their protest.