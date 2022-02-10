Thu, Feb 10, 2022

Farmers burn government order copy of online DPCs

Published: Feb 10,202204:05 AM

The farmers gathered in front of the TNCSC Senior Regional Manager Office and raised slogans in support of their protest.

Representative Image
Thiruchirapalli: Farmers from Thanjavur staged a protest demanding to withdraw the online registration for the DPCs and burnt the copies of the order on Wednesday. The farmers gathered in front of the TNCSC Senior Regional Manager Office and raised slogans in support of their protest. 

They also burnt the copies of the Government Order directing online registration and demanded to continue with the conventional method of procurement. Later, they attempted to besiege the office and the police prevented and arrested them.

