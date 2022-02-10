Annamalai urges people to vote against DMK

Madurai :

Good governance could be ensured in the state only if the DMK was dethroned, said BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday.





Addressing a rally at Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district, Annamalai said, the people were utterly deceived as not even 7 out of 517 promises made by the DMK in its manifesto ahead of 2021 polls have been fulfilled. He campaigned in favour of his party contestants from wards in Kovilpatti Municipality and six town panchayats.





Criticising Chief Minister MK Stalin, who’s also the DMK president, he said several promises, including jewel loan waiver from cooperative banks were made, but so far those promises have turned out to be empty. Fearing that he could be held accountable by the people for his broken promises, Stalin has stuck to online campaigning for his party candidates.





Further, the BJP chief said the fight against NEET is simply a drama by the ruling party, but their show reel is cut now. Further, he said the fishermen of Tamil Nadu have been facing arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel on several occasions after DMK came to power.



