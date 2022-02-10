Hijab row unnecessary, says Anbumani

Chennai :

PMK MP Anbumani on Wednesday asked those involved in hijab row to avoid the controversy and said that dress should not be a hindrance for the education of girls.





“Article 25(1) of the Indian Constitution guarantees religious freedom and people of all faiths can practice whatever they believe. India is a multicultural country and restriction on dress should not bring hatred among people,” said Anbumani, in a statement.





The hijab row in Karnataka has taken an uglier face after students wearing saffron shawl heckled a Muslim girl student for wearing hijab inside a college campus. The incident was widely condemned by various political parties and leaders.





Anbumani said that the hijab row and subsequent protests have created tension across the country and after students attached to Hindutva groups protested against Muslim girls police has to lathi charge following which Karnataka govt has announced holiday for educational institutions.





Anbumani also said that the Indian Constitution has given unlimited rights when it comes to following religious practices. For instance, Sikhs wear turbans, Christians wear cross, Hindus put up holy ashes and various types of ‘tilaks’ on foreheads and similarly Muslim girls and women wear hijab. “There is no valid reason in banning Muslim girls from wearing hijab in educational institutions,” added Anbumani.