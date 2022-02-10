Woman murder: 2 seen with suitcase

Coimbatore :





Special teams of police have found images captured in CCTV of two men with a suitcase riding a two-wheeler in Thennampalayam on February 6. Therefore, the police have begun to quiz workers in textile firms located in KVR Nagar, Karuvampalayam and neighbouring localities to track the culprits.

Two persons were caught on camera riding a two-wheeler with a suitcase, which was later recovered with the body of an unidentified woman stuffed inside in storm water drainage in Tirupur.