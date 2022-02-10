OPS, EPS rap ruling party on poll promises

Coimbatore :

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Wednesday in Salem said the DMK came to power by giving false promises to people and Leader of Opposition Edapadi K Palaniswami in Vellore said, Chief Minister MK Stalin was lying when he recently said that the DMK had fulfilled 70 per cent of its more than 500 poll promises which was the highest by any political party in India.





“The tide was in favour of AIADMK to form government for the third time, but DMK snatched our opportunity by giving false promises. Their eight months rule has now been riddled with a lot of confusion,” OPS said in Salem.





Speaking at a well-attended indoor meeting at Sathuvachary, EPS said though the Centre reduced the price of fuel, the DMK government reduced only the price of petrol while diesel prices were untouched. Chief Minister’s son Udhayanidhi exhorted people to get jewel loans, all were finally taken for a ride due to various conditions imposed, EPS added. EPS flayed government over closure of amma canteens and mini clinics and DPCs. “The people should hand over a resounding victory to the AIADMK and teach a lesson to the DMK,” the leaders appealed.