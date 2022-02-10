MNM promises urban services at doorstep with tech aid

Chennai :

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Wednesday promised to provide all the local body services at the door step with the help of technology and to install smart bins in every street to recycle solid waste.





Kamal released his party’s urban local body elections manifesto while interacting with candidates through online. The manifesto assured to provide free and clean drinking water to all the houses while ensuring proper rainwater harvesting in all the structures. “Production of water from air technology would be widely deployed,” it said.





Like Grama Sabha, it said that it would hold area sabhas and ward committee meeting to decide on the development works of their respective wards. “MNM councillors will submit their monthly report cards in such meetings,” it said, adding that to ensure transparency, the council meetings would be live cast.





MNM promised to bring an end to the practice of manual scavenging by deploying machines. “Adequate toilets will be built in public places,” it noted.





Kamal’s party assured to lay quality roads with guarantee for a fixed time. “We will construct proper storm water drain to achieve the goal of water stagnation free streets,” it said, promising to prevent encroachments of water bodies.