Hike NEET quota to 15 pc: TN parties

Chennai :





The state should increase the percentage of reservation from 7.5 to 15 per cent so that the number of students benefiting from the reservation will be increased from 400 plus to around 1,000 per year,” said ER Eswaran, Tiruchengode MLA and General Secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi. While the state government is fighting for NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu the political parties, till the elimination of NEET, want the state govt to increase the reservation.

Political parties in the state wanted the government to increase the reservation to at least 15 per cent for state board students from the present 7.5 per cent in NEET. “Following the implementation of 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in NEET the admission has increased in government school students due to which the percentage of reservation is not sufficient.