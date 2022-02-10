Truck hits stationary lorry: 3 killed

Madurai :





Madurai SP V Baskaran said a salt laden truck from Thoothukudi suffered a breakdown when another truck hauling bundles of firework products from Sivakasi rammed the stationary truck from behind. Melur police have filed a case.

Three persons were killed in a road accident, which occurred on a highway near Melur in Madurai district late on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as S Manthiramurthy (50), truck driver from Kumaragiri village, Thoothukudi district, Shanmugasundaram (60) of Kattabomman Nagar and C Varatharajan (37), truck driver, Namakal, sources said.