Leopard found dead near Kotagiri

A leopard was found dead in a village near Kotagiri in The Nilgiris on Wednesday.





A team led by Bhosale Sachin Thukkaram, District Forest Officer (DFO) of Nilgiris Forest Division, recovered the carcass and a post mortem was performed in the presence of expert veterinarians.





After preliminary examinations, the officials ruled out any foul play in the death of the big cat. “The female leopard aged around 12 years is suspected to have died of old age and ailment. However, the exact reason for its death will be known only after receiving the post mortem report,” said an official.





Meanwhile, a video of two tigers taking a stroll on a road near Kodanad began doing rounds in the social media. However, the Forest Department officials suspect the video to be fake and an examination is underway.





Plastic ring removed from wild boar





In yet another wildlife related incident, a team of Forest Department staff removed a plastic ring, which got stuck in one of the limbs of a wild boar at Manjur in the Nilgiris.





The animal couldn’t walk properly and it was spotted by the public lying exhausted. After an hour’s struggle the Forest Department staff captured the wild boar and managed to cut off the plastic ring from its limb on Wednesday. The animal was then let off in the forest cover.