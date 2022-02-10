No bail for Pathanamthitta Bishop

Madurai :

A local court in Tirunelveli on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of Bishop of Pathanamthitta diocese, Kerala and five other priests of the same diocese in a case concerning illegal river sand mining near Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi block, Tirunelveli district.





The bail plea came up for hearing before Judicial Magistrate –I (in-charge) M Kadarkarai Selvam. The counsel on behalf of petitioners sought bail citing poor health conditions of Bishop Fr Samuel Mar Irrenious, Pathanamthitta and Fr T Jose Chamakalayil (69). However, the Magistrate, after hearing, dismissed the bail plea since the case involves huge amounts of money. However, fresh bail petitions were filed on Wednesday and the plea would be heard on third day from the filing, sources said.



