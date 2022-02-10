Kin besiege school over boy’s death

Thiruchirapalli :





However, he died soon after reaching the hospital. The relatives of the deceased boy gathered in front of the school and attempted to besiege and the school headmistress pacified them. Subsequently, they left the school premises after lodging a complaint with Alangudi police.

A Class 4 boy from Pudukkottai died in a suspicious way and his kin besieged the school on Wednesday. A student of Panchayat Union Middle School in Alangudi, the boy went to school on Wednesday and was said to be unwell. Subsequently, the teachers took him back to the house and informed his parents. Later, the parents took him to Pudukkottai GH.