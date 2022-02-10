HM arrested for misbehaving with girl

Tiruvannamalai :

Polur All Women Police registered a case and arrested the headmaster of a government elementary school who misbehaved with Class 5 girls in his school on Wednesday. Police said Kaliappan (55) he HM of a school in Kalasapakkam allegedly misbehaved with some Class 5 girls.





The girls informed their parents and so both parents and students staged a road roko affecting traffic on the Polur – Mel Choazhankuppam Road for more than five hours. Police who rushed to the spot advised them to disperse and said they should complain to education officials. Based on a complaint, an immediate inquiry was ordered which proved Kalilappan’s guilt. Based on the inquiry report Polur DEO sent a report to CEO Arul Selvan who ordered his immediate suspension. Meanwhile parents of one of the girls complained to police who registered a case and arrested Kaliappan.