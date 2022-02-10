Fishing suspended in Rameswaram

Madurai :





The agitating fishermen at Rameswaram raised slogans demanding the government authorities to ensure release of those Tamil Nadu fishermen from the detention. According to P Jesuraja, president, All Mechanized Boats Fishermen Association, Ramanathapuram district, a rail roko would be organised at Rameswaram on February 11

Fishing operations suspended off Rameswaram coast on Wednesday as scores of fishermen have struck work expressing solidarity with many fellow fishers, who remain in detention in Sri Lanka on grounds of trespassing into their territorial waters.