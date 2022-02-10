Cop on night rounds killed in mishap

Chennai :





Police said Narayanan was riding the patrol bike towards Kundrathur on Sriperumpudur road when an unknown vehicle hit him around 2 am near Sirukalathur and fled the spot. On information, police rushed to the spot, but Narayanan was already dead. His body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem. Poonamallee traffic investigation police registered a case and further investigation is on.

A 23-year-old police constable was fatally knocked down by an unknown vehicle in the wee hours of Wednesday near Kundrathur. The deceased S Narayanan of Villupuram district was attached to the crime wing of Kundrathur police station and the accident happened when he was on night rounds.